Student designers from INIFD shines in three major fashion weeks

Tribune News Service

Student designers from INIFD Chandigarh made the city proud by showcasing their creations at three major fashion weeks — New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

Designer Gonika Sachdeva showcased her collection, ‘Deconstructivism & Architecture: Commemoration in Couture’, based on Le Corbusier, at the London Fashion Week. At ‘Indian Fashion Trunk’ during New York Fashion Week, young designers showcased the fabric of India, khadi, in a spectacular collection comprising 54 garments.

On the opening day of ‘Lakme Fashion Week, Bollywood actress and former Miss India Neha Dhupia looked elegant in student designer Raman Dageliya’s creation.