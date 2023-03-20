Student designers from INIFD shines in three major fashion weeks

Student designers from INIFD Chandigarh made the city proud by showcasing their creations at three major fashion weeks — New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.
Designer Gonika Sachdeva showcased her collection, ‘Deconstructivism & Architecture: Commemoration in Couture’, based on Le Corbusier, at the London Fashion Week. At ‘Indian Fashion Trunk’ during New York Fashion Week, young designers showcased the fabric of India, khadi, in a spectacular collection comprising 54 garments.
On the opening day of ‘Lakme Fashion Week, Bollywood actress and former Miss India Neha Dhupia looked elegant in student designer Raman Dageliya’s creation.
