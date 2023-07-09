Studio LSD hosts a screening of 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv-Shakti'

Studio LSD recently organised a screening event for the premiere episode of the show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. The event brought together the cast and crew, including director Prateek Shah and his wife Hruta Durgule, producers Prateek Sharma with Rekha Vaid, and Parth Shah, and the duo of Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma, who essay the lead roles in this show.

Audiences can tune in to Zee TV at 7:30 pm to witness the beginning of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti.