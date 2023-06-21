Stunt zone

For his part in Hollywood movie Kandahar, Ali Fazal had to learn dirt biking. Ali, who plays the role of Kahil in the film, spent time during the shoot learning the new skill set required for his character.

Ali says, “After the film, biking has become a passion in my life. But you know you’ll never be as good as you want to be because when you’re working with such an amazing stunt team on a film like Kandahar, where everything is totally measured and state-of-the-art, even though the bike was very simple, you deliberately chose a very non-pricey bike like a KTM. I mean, we chose a KTM as opposed to one of those cool Ducatis or sports bikes because we actually had to do these stunts. I had to do these stunts in the desert. And we couldn’t fake a lot of this stuff. I landed 25 days before shooting and started learning these tricks. At first, I learnt how to just ride plainly on the sand and then do different kinds of skids, breaks, and turns.