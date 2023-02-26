Subhash Ghai ventures into TV

Director Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as Karz, Hero, Taal, Ram Lakhan and others, is venturing into the medium of television with the show Jaanaki. The show is a daily soap revolving around women empowerment, and is supposed to go on air in May.

Ghai will work in the capacity of a producer on the show and the shooting for its 208 episodes will start soon.

Talking about the same, Ghai said, “Television is the most powerful medium that has the power to reform and redefine entertainment in our country. With Jaanaki we aim to strengthen the movement of women empowerment.” —IANS