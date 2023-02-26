Subhash Ghai ventures into TV

Director Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as Karz, Hero, Taal, Ram Lakhan and others, is venturing into the medium of television with the show Jaanaki. The show is a daily soap revolving around women empowerment, and is supposed to go on air in May.
Ghai will work in the capacity of a producer on the show and the shooting for its 208 episodes will start soon.
Talking about the same, Ghai said, “Television is the most powerful medium that has the power to reform and redefine entertainment in our country. With Jaanaki we aim to strengthen the movement of women empowerment.” —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning
Investigators were not satisfied with responses provided by ...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...