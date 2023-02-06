Subuhii Joshi talks of star value

While people love to watch content on OTT, actors on the digital platform are yet to get their due star value, believes actress Subuhii Joshi. Since the masses still love TV, they attach more stardom to TV actors, rather than OTT. She explains, “It’s not that OTT actors are not becoming stars, everybody watches OTT in today’s time, that’s a fact. It’s easier to watch and accessible to anywhere and anytime but the masses still watch TV. It’s just that OTT actors are not being recognised for their work.”

Since there is no censorship issue on OTT one or two bold scenes have become almost a normal thing. However, Subuhii is not in favour of this. “Honestly, I am not a big fan of such content. If it’s really necessary, then it’s fine but a lot of shows forcefully add such content. I become very uncomfortable when such scenes come up when I am watching something with my family,” she explains.