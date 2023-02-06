Subuhii Joshi talks of star value

While people love to watch content on OTT, actors on the digital platform are yet to get their due star value, believes actress Subuhii Joshi. Since the masses still love TV, they attach more stardom to TV actors, rather than OTT. She explains, “It’s not that OTT actors are not becoming stars, everybody watches OTT in today’s time, that’s a fact. It’s easier to watch and accessible to anywhere and anytime but the masses still watch TV. It’s just that OTT actors are not being recognised for their work.”
Since there is no censorship issue on OTT one or two bold scenes have become almost a normal thing. However, Subuhii is not in favour of this. “Honestly, I am not a big fan of such content. If it’s really necessary, then it’s fine but a lot of shows forcefully add such content. I become very uncomfortable when such scenes come up when I am watching something with my family,” she explains.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...