'Success destroyed me,' says Sajid Khan as he enters Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 premiered on Colors on October 1 and one contestant who made a surprise entry in the house was filmmaker Sajid Khan. Sajid made headlines for #MeToo allegations when several women made sexual harassment allegations against him.
As he entered the BB house, he said, “I’ve sat at home for the last four years and wasn’t getting much work. So, when I was invited by Colors, I felt that it’s time I should enter the house and learn more about myself.”
Sajid continued, “I have seen many ups and downs in life. Very low in the last four years.” Host Salman Khan then interrupted the director and said, “You’ve seen only one drop but have only seen the ups.” The Housefull director then added, “I saw a huge drop too. There is a saying ‘failure destroys people’, but in my case ‘success destroyed me’. I had become very arrogant. I had back-to-back three hits... so I thought I had become infallible, I just couldn’t make a wrong film. I was giving arrogant statements, God gave one tight slap. Himmatwala flopped... got a little humble, swooped again and Humshakals came and I hid my face.”
