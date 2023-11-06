Sudha Chandran and Amar Upadhyay, who will be seen in Doree, talk about gender inequality in our society

Sheetal

Colors is all set to launch yet another socially-relevant and thought-provoking social drama, titled Doree. It explores the reality of many abandoned girls, who are not embraced by their parents. This gender inequality is entrenched in the psyche of people.

About the show

The show traces the tale of Doree, a six-year-old girl who lives with her foster father Ganga Prasad in the Bunkar mohalla of Varanasi. Prasad is a dedicated father who finds his life’s purpose in bringing up Doree. The show features veteran actor Sudha Chandran as Kailashi Devi and versatile actor Amar Upadhyay as Ganga Prasad. Child actor Mahi Bhanushali will play the young version of Doree.

In grey shade

A propagator of patriarchy, Devi has a conservative worldview which is at odds with Doree, a progressive girl, who believes in gender equality. Sudha, shares her perspective on playing a negative lead, “Whenever I play a negative role, they are author-backed and strong. It is very difficult for the fans to accept a negative character which makes it even more difficult to make room for it in their hearts. I am happy and thankful that all my experiments depicting negative roles are accepted beautifully by the audience and my fans. It means that I have succeeded as an actor.”

Kailashi does not want a girl child because she thinks of girls are unworthy and incapable of carrying forward the family’s legacy. She is a staunch propagator of patriarchy. She represents the conservative ideologies that the story aims to challenge through a six-year-old Doree. In real life, Sudha feels sorry for people who believe that men are better than women and hopes that the show would bring about some positive changes.

Father-daughter saga

Amar talks about his role in the upcoming show, “I got this lovely character of a specially-abled guy from a poor background. I wanted to play such an inspiring character for such a long time! While Ganga Prasad is not able to earn a livelihood for himself, he adopts an abandoned girl child and it’s a lovely story of how she becomes his life. It’s a beautiful father-daughter story and I don’t mind a long-time commitment on television as long as I get to do something different and challenging.”