Sudha Chandran to stir drama on Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull

Hold on to your seats as hospitality is about to turn into hostility with Colors’ new show Entertainment Ki Raat — Housefull with veteran actor Sudha Chandran making an entry. In the character of nani who loves chaos, Sudha’s performance promises to be a treat for viewers. She will be stirring up some drama by pitting hosts, Haarsh and Punit, against each other.

Combining the fiction and non-fiction genres, the upcoming show is based on its hosts, Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, essaying the role of brothers, who are competing for the grandmother’s inheritance, while their neighbour, played by Rubina Dilaik, adds to the confusion. The two brothers must prove themselves worthy of the endowment as they bring out the worst in the guests of the show by challenging them with games, pranks, and punishments.

The premiere episode is set to kick off with the entry of Bigg Boss 16 rivals, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. Actors Sumbul Touqeer and Arjun Bijlani will also hop on this rollercoaster of entertainment.

Sudha Chandran shared, “As an actor, I have always sought out unique and challenging roles, and my character in Entertainment Ki Raat — Housefull is no exception. Playing the role of an extravagant nani, who loves chaos and pits her grandsons against each other has been an exciting journey for me. This show is a breath of fresh air with its fusion of fiction and non-fiction genres, and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”