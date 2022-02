Colors TV and Ekta Kapoor have joined forces again as they recently announced the sixth installment of fantasy-fiction franchise, Naagin.

And now, we hear that Sudhaa Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia will also be seen in the new season. While Sudhaa is making a comeback in the Naagin franchise after Season 3 with the role of Seema (mother of the male protagonist), Urvashi is returning to TV after a hiatus of four years, who will play the mother of the female protagonist.