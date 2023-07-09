Sudhanshu Pandey talks about his most successful moment

For actor Sudhanshu Pandey, success is more than just reaching a certain position. It is experiences, respect, and love that one gets through their work.

“I’ve always believed that luck and hard work go hand-in-hand. But if you do not work hard, you can’t sustain the opportunity, you can’t succeed, and you can’t sustain the success or your position for a very long time. So, it is imperative that you work hard, even if you’re lucky,” he says.

He adds, “My most successful moment would be working with Mr. Rajinikanth. I played a negative role in a film called Robot 2.0, which gave me an opportunity to work with him. I realised the meaning of true success that day. He has the kind of stardom that no one else in this country enjoys. Despite the kind of heights he’s seen in his life, he’s still grounded and humble.”