Sudhanshu Saria's Sanaa opens to rave reviews at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

National Award winning director Sudhanshu Saria’s Sanaa, starring Radhika Madan, had its North American Premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and opened to a heart-touching response. Sanaa is the only Indian Film that was screened at the festival.
Sudhanshu said, “What I thought was a niche film made for a very specific audience is fast turning out to be a very universal film that is finding a connection with audiences everywhere. It was an absolute thrill to screen for our first American audience and I couldn’t have asked for a more passionate, emotional and thrilling response than the one we got in Santa Barbara. My heart is full and I can’t wait to bring all the love back home to our wonderful cast and crew.” —TMS
