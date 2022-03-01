Sugandha Mishra had recently joined Amit Tandon and Jiya Shankar for a night of laughter on Sony SAB’s Goodnight India. On the show, Sugandha Mishra showcased her comic style and expressed her thoughts in the funniest way possible. She says, “It feels great to come here and be a part of the show. I have been following this show right from the first episode and it is very interesting.”

She adds, “I have watched Amit’s performance on a lot of social media platforms and really like his acts because he does clean comedy; there is a lot of family connection in his acts. And now that I am married, I can actually relate his jokes to my personal life, and it is so funny when that happens. Meeting him in person was great fun. After a really long time I was a part of a segment such as this, and that too in my own skin. It was very tough as I haven’t done any mimicry or sung anything. This was just about me expressing my own thoughts.”