Suhana Khan meets Bareeha, her doppelgänger from Pakistan

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is among those who have a doppelganger and has had a chance to meet her too. The young diva, along with her mother Gauri Khan and others, is in Dubai on a vacation.

During her trip, she met Pakistani social media influencer Bareeha. She is known to be Suhana Khan’s twin for the resemblance she shares with the star kid. As Bareeha bumped into Suhana in Dubai, she managed to get a picture with her. Standing side-by-side, one can definitely presume them to be twins. Even netizens are stumped to see the resemblance the two ladies share. In the picture, Suhana Khan looks classy and elegant in a floral white and orange bodycon dress. — TMS