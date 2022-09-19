Suhana Khan meets Bareeha, her doppelgänger from Pakistan

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is among those who have a doppelganger and has had a chance to meet her too. The young diva, along with her mother Gauri Khan and others, is in Dubai on a vacation.
During her trip, she met Pakistani social media influencer Bareeha. She is known to be Suhana Khan’s twin for the resemblance she shares with the star kid. As Bareeha bumped into Suhana in Dubai, she managed to get a picture with her. Standing side-by-side, one can definitely presume them to be twins. Even netizens are stumped to see the resemblance the two ladies share. In the picture, Suhana Khan looks classy and elegant in a floral white and orange bodycon dress. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
NIA books Assam man for Al-Qaida links
Charged with offences of radicalising youth and conspiring t...
'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held
CM Mann orders probe I NCW takes note, writes to DGP