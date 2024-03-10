Sukhwinder Singh sings Qatra Qatra for Ae Watan Mere Watan

IANS

The song Qatra Qatra from the upcoming Sara Ali Khan-starrer streaming movie Ae Watan Mere Watan was released on Saturday. The song has been crooned by Sukhwinder Singh and is composed by Mukund Suryawanshi.

This patriotic song evokes feelings of pure devotion, loyalty, and respect, and beautifully depicts the passion and dedication of the unsung heroes of the Quit India movement.

The lyrics for the track have been furnished by Ravi Girri and Rohan Deshmukh. The song was first showcased at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa with a live performance by Sukhwinder Singh. Sukhwinder said, “Qatra Qatra holds a special place in my heart. This song not only evokes a sense of patriotism and pride, but it also encompasses the emotion and strength shown by our freedom fighters. It’s an incredible ode to all the unsung heroes who have braved for the nation.”

He added, “It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untold story that gives a glimpse into the power of youth’s voice. Like Jai Ho became an anthem of the youth of its time, I hope Qatra Qatra too echoes as the voice of the generation.”

The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O’ Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles with a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi. Ae Watan Mere Watan is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 21.