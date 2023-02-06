Sumbul Touqeer Khan bids an emotional farewell to the BB house

After the last round of nominations that happened on Colors’ Bigg Boss 16, viewers waited to know who gets evicted before the finale. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were nominated for the week.

This Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Karan Johar and Sumbul Touqeer Khan stood evicted.

It was an emotional moment for the mandali members Shiv, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to bid farewell to Sumbul, who had been a loyal friend to them.

Talking about her journey on the show, Sumbul says, “I have come a long way and have had both good and bad times in the house of Bigg Boss. I’ve changed drastically in the last four months. I was naïve and not very expressive in the beginning. I found out that my emotional quotient is my strength. I’ve made beautiful friendships which will always have a special place in my heart. My biggest support system in the house was my dear mandali. My exit from the house is a new beginning for me and as I look back, I wish all the housemates best of luck.