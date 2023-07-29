Sumbul Touqeer Khan's plays a strong character in Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Sony Entertainment Television’s next fiction offering is the story of an IAS officer. Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon revolves around the life of a strong female character, played by Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Speaking about what compelled her to say yes to this role, Sumbul says, “I found this narrative to be progressive. My character’s will to help the common man pulled me towards this story. Despite belonging to a middle-class family, she has big ambitions and the grit that she possesses to face tests and to achieve her dream is what made me say yes to the role.”