Sumeet Raghavan to don a female avatar

Actor Sumeet Raghavan, who essays the role of Rajesh Wagle in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya, will be seen in a female avatar.

Talking about the sequence, Sumeet says, “It was fun shooting for the Women’s Day track and dressing up like a woman. The idea was to make a point that whatever a woman goes through in a day is really difficult and we, as men, can’t match up so I have a lot of respect for women. I feel that there should be equality in the household and both men and women should walk hand in hand.”

He continues, “It was not very challenging for me because I’ve played a woman in many of my past shows. It is rather important for men to change the perspective of society, and it should start from a young age. We should teach our boys to respect girls and then slowly take it further. On the occasion of Women’s Day, I would like harmony to prevail between men and women, and we should understand each other’s problems and I suppose it will help us as a society.”