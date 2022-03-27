Sonam Bajwa walked the ramp for Siddhartha Bansal at LFW

Unveiling a grand collection that was inspired by the beauty and colours of flora, designer Siddhartha Bansal’s creative line was a fantasy of styles, prints, detailing and fabrics at the Lakmé Fashion Week.
Walking the ramp as showstopper for Siddhartha was none other than Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa, who looked stunning in a strappy printed gown. Ruby red earrings and ruby red shoes enhanced her effortless style. Sonam lit up the runway with her beautiful smile and the comfortable summer dress!
