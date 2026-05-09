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Home / Lifestyle / Sunburn Festival announces its 19th edition

Sunburn Festival announces its 19th edition

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ANI
Updated At : 05:50 AM May 09, 2026 IST
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Sunburn Festival announces its 19th edition
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EDM lovers, there's great news for you all. The 19th edition of Sunburn Festival was officially announced on Friday. It is scheduled to take place on December 18 and 19, with the festival moving to Mahalaxmi Racecourse, one of Mumbai's most famous and centrally located live event venues.

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The celebration will culminate in a massive closing party at NSCI Dome on December 20.

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Speaking on the announcement, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, "Sunburn Festival has always been built with the audience at its core, evolving each year into a defining cultural tradition for India's music community to create experiences that are not just larger, but more meaningful and immersive. The move to Mumbai has played a significant role in this evolution, allowing us to reach new audiences while strengthening our core community, representing everything that has been building over the years - a moment where the festival's identity, energy and vision come together in a way that is ready to stand alongside the world's most iconic music festivals." He added, "As we enter our 19th edition, every decision - from moving to a venue like Mahalaxmi Racecourse to reimagining the festival format - has been made with a clear focus on enhancing how fans experience the festival. Our ambition is to continue setting benchmarks for live entertainment in India while aligning with global standards, where scale, storytelling and community come together in a more powerful way than ever before." In 2026, the festival takes on a new dimension with the unveiling of its theme, 'Awaken the Core'. Headliners will be announced soon.

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