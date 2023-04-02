Life comes full circle!

Sheetal

In Punjab to promote his web series United Kacche, which released on Zee5 on Friday, Sunil Grover tells us that he hopes to act in a Punjabi film soon. In fact, he is in talks with director Manav Shah to discuss ideas for something interesting and unique for the Punjabi audience.

In the series Sunil Grover is playing the role of Tango Gill, which is the central character. Talking about his journey that started with supporting roles, he says, “When you are enjoying the work you do, it doesn’t seem like a long journey. It seems like yesterday when I worked with Jaspal Bhatti ji in Full Tension. Just like a parent doesn’t realise how time flies while bringing up a child, it’s the same for an artiste who works passionately.”

But shedding the image of Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati took courage. He says, “Who doesn’t like money? It was hard to refuse the money that came with those stereotyped characters. But I love acting and my only aim as an artiste is to play different shades on screen. That way I was always clear what I wanted to do. In a way, my comic roles were also different each time. I sure didn’t know whether the audience was ready to see me in serious roles. That’s the risk one has to take. Sometimes it works in your favour, sometimes doesn’t.”

It has not been an easy ride for Sunil. There were times he was clouded with self-doubts. When he was replaced from a show he was hosting just in three days without being informed, it made him re-assess his skill set. “Artistes are the most sensitive people. And so was I. In fact, I still am. When I was dumped unceremoniously from the show, it sure affected me and I was thinking maybe I lacked something. But now I think, it could be that the makers were wrong too on their part. Having said that, even in that period, I didn’t stop working and the more I worked, it helped me overcome my self-doubt,” he says.

Highlighting how social media trolls leave the same negative impact on artistes, Sunil feels we take criticism to heart and play it on the repeat mode till it affects our mental peace. He adds, “That’s why it’s important to surround yourself with people, who bring out the positivity in you.”

So, how is life after the bypass surgery? He says, “It made me realise how unpredictable life is. While entering the Operation Theatre I was thinking whether I would come out or not. It still gives me the goose bumps. But again, I would say, work kept me going and recover from it. Acting makes me happy.”

Sunil will next be seen in the film, Jawan, and web series, Sunflower 2.

The show goes on

I think if people get offended by anything and everything, so can comedians. Je oh besharam ho gaye tan assin vi gaye haan (If they have gone shameless, then so have we). As long as we do not offend anybody intentionally, we don’t have to be sorry about it. At the same time one needs to move forward from jokes on appearances and other stereotypical things because they are not funny anymore. — Sunil Grover

Director’s cut

It feels great to bring a series that is different from mainstream offerings on OTT. Comedy content that can be viewed by everyone in the family sitting together is something missing from Indian content. It’s, however, the forte of Punjabi cinema. Also, we have plans of Season 2 of the series if all goes well. The series offered me many firsts— first collaboration with Sunil Grover and first one that I shot in the UK. – Manav Shah, director