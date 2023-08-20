Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' enters Rs 300 crore club

ANI

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark at box office in the country. In fact, the film also became the highest Independence Day Bollywood grosser as it collected Rs 55.40 crore. Gadar 2 is running with housefull boards on single screens across mass centres in India, and has been creating history at the box-office with each passing day despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.

#Bollywood #Sunny Deol