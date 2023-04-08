Sunny Hinduja talks about his character Sandeep Bhaiya from Aspirants

Sunny Hinduja, who is known for his versatility, is one of the most talented actors in the industry. His effortless portrayal of complex characters has won him several accolades and a massive fan following, Sandeep Bhaiya from the acclaimed show Aspirants being the most iconic one. As the show marks its second anniversary today, the actor looks back upon his journey and hints at a Season 2.
Sunny says, “I am delighted for all the love and support that I have received and continue to receive for my character Sandeep Bhaiya. It still feels fresh whenever someone talks about my role as if it is a day-old series. People know me by my character name Sandeep Bhaiya and that is dream come true for any actor. It is a privilege to be a part of a show that has touched so many hearts. I hope we are able to get back with another season very soon, can’t wait!”
Sunny’s upcoming projects include The Railway Men along with a few unannounced projects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind
Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister
Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence
Ministry on notice over women officers’ plea alleging unfair...
Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge
Himachal, Haryana among 8 states with high positivity rate
Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall in Singapore
He sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was taken t...