Sunny Hinduja talks about his character Sandeep Bhaiya from Aspirants

Sunny Hinduja, who is known for his versatility, is one of the most talented actors in the industry. His effortless portrayal of complex characters has won him several accolades and a massive fan following, Sandeep Bhaiya from the acclaimed show Aspirants being the most iconic one. As the show marks its second anniversary today, the actor looks back upon his journey and hints at a Season 2.

Sunny says, “I am delighted for all the love and support that I have received and continue to receive for my character Sandeep Bhaiya. It still feels fresh whenever someone talks about my role as if it is a day-old series. People know me by my character name Sandeep Bhaiya and that is dream come true for any actor. It is a privilege to be a part of a show that has touched so many hearts. I hope we are able to get back with another season very soon, can’t wait!”

Sunny’s upcoming projects include The Railway Men along with a few unannounced projects.