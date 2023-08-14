Sunny Hinduja wanted to work with the late actor Irrfan

Actor Sunny Hinduja, who is a part of the spin-off series Sandeep Bhaiya, recently expressed that he always wanted to work with the legendary actor Irrfan Khan.

He says, “Irrfan sir’s work has always fascinated me, especially in the film Haasil. His craft, dedication, and the way he portrays every character were so inspiring. I had always hoped to work with him someday, but destiny had other plans. But this will forever remain my unfulfilled wish.”

He adds, “I am not saying that if he were here, I would have gotten the chance to work with him, but there would have been hope.”

Sunny’s upcoming projects include Aspirants 2 and The Railway Men.