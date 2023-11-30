Sunny Hinduja, who is enjoying the success of The Railway Men, believes acting is a lifelong journey

Mona

The popular Sandeep bhaiya of Aspirants, Sunny Hinduja, has won over audiences all over again. Playing a journalist in The Railway Men, the series is gathering much acclaim and Sunny couldn’t be happier.

“Each role comes with its set of challenges, The Railway Men came with its own,” says Sunny. “To play this idealist man, a journalist who puts his city, country and the people over himself, was challenging yet exciting. To play a man caught up in such a dreadful, fateful night taught me a lot,” adds Sunny.

The Netflix series has gripped viewers. Sunny shares, “An issue of significance and done with much effort, I am proud of the feat we have achieved together.” He credits the brilliantly written script for the acclaim coming the series’ way. “The script was so engaging and written so beautifully that I didn’t have to do anything extra to prepare for the role.”

Act of faith

So, an actor is born or made? Sunny, who trained at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, chooses the former. “I can say for myself, I was an actor born,” avers Sunny, who was fascinated by films and decided to pursue acting while still in school. However, he duly credits FTII for being where he is, “All I have accomplished is due to my learning at FTII. I am grateful that I am amongst the lucky few who have had the opportunity to study there.”

Acting, he believes, is a lifelong journey. “I am still in the process of learning. Ek junoon hai, I am working hard and still understanding this wonderful thing called acting.” For inspiration in this process, the actor, who was seen in The Family Man (2019), Mardaani 2 (2019), Inside Edge (2021), Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 (2021) and Jamun (2021), looks at life. “My parents, and life’s ups and downs have taught me a lot. Resilience and how to be driven for one’s goals is what I learnt from my father.”

Social eye

Social media today has become an important tool in artistes’ hands. “I see it as a significant tool to reach out to one’s audience. Though like everything, this too comes with its pros and cons, I find its advantages outweigh the disadvantages, at least when used with discretion.”

While there are projects lined up, Sunny is waiting for the official announcements, and till then basking in the success of The Railway Men. And his message to people out there is: “Pyar do, pyar lo, yeh ji jeevan hai (give love, get love, this is all that life is).”