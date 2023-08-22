Sunny Leone, Anurag Kashyap close IFFM 2023 with 'Kennedy'

IANS

Actors Sunny Leone, Anurag Kashyap and Rahul Bhat showcased their film Kennedy on the concluding night of the 14th edition of the International Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The closing night was a star-studded extravaganza, as Indian and Australian crowd gathered to witness the culmination of this cinematic celebration.

Sunny said at the event: “First of all, I’m grateful to be here. It really means a lot when we can present films to every community and Melbourne is one very important stop for Kennedy. We are so proud to be part of IFFM.” The lead pair of the film, Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, took centrestage with their exceptional performance, captivating the audience, both on and off the screen.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 was one of the biggest ones yet and hosted some of the shining names from Indian cinema, including Rani Mukerji, Mrunal Thakur, Kartik Aaryan, Prithvi Konanur, Karan Johar, among others. At the festival this year, 100 films across 22 languages were screened.

Kennedy has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and also stars Rahul Bhatt. The neo-noir thriller film marks the third collaboration between Kashyap and Bhat after Ugly (2013) and Dobaaraa (2022). The film follows the story of an insomniac former cop, Kennedy, who has been presumed dead for years. Kennedy premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2023.

