Sunny Leone struggles with dancing on the spot, but learns her steps

Recently, Bollywood star Sunny Leone reflected on the impact of dance on her life and career. Leone, who is widely known for her dance performances in songs like Desi Look, Baby Doll, and more, opened up about her struggles with impromptu dance.

Leone said, “Dancing on the spot is something that doesn’t really come to me. I try to be a good student and learn my steps properly. I rehearse and practice a lot until I feel it looks nice.”

“Dancing has changed my life. Before I came to Bollywood, I never really danced. Then I started dancing and realised I really enjoyed the music more. It allowed me to come out of my shell,” she added.