Sunny Leone struggles with dancing on the spot, but learns her steps

Recently, Bollywood star Sunny Leone reflected on the impact of dance on her life and career. Leone, who is widely known for her dance performances in songs like Desi Look, Baby Doll, and more, opened up about her struggles with impromptu dance.
Leone said, “Dancing on the spot is something that doesn’t really come to me. I try to be a good student and learn my steps properly. I rehearse and practice a lot until I feel it looks nice.”
“Dancing has changed my life. Before I came to Bollywood, I never really danced. Then I started dancing and realised I really enjoyed the music more. It allowed me to come out of my shell,” she added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court can grant divorce on ground of ‘irretrievable breakdown of marriage’
The Constitution Bench holds that the mandatory six-month wa...
BJP promises to implement Uniform Civil Code in its election manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls
Promises to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to BPL fami...
Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'
These mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir...
India brings back home another batch of 186 people under 'Operation Kaveri'
Flight carrying 186 passengers touches down in Kochi