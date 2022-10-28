Henry Cavill says Superman will be 'enormously joyful' when he returns

Henry Cavill confirmed in a social media post that he is returning as Superman in a new Warner Bros-DC movie following his cameo at the end of Black Adam. The actor wrote to his fans, “I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded.”
The character means so much to me. It’s been five years now. I never gave up hope.
Henry Cavill
Two days later, Cavill spoke publicly for the first time about his Superman return during a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast at 92NY in New York City.
“The character means so much to me. It’s been five years now. I never gave up hope,” Cavill told the audience.
“It’s amazing to be here now talking about it again. There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman.” —IANS
