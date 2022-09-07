Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who will be soon seen in the film Good Bye, says women play a crucial role in society

Veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming family entertainer Good Bye, says women play a crucial role in society. The Baghban actor who played ‘head of the family’ in that film, said that in reality ‘a woman is the head of the family’. He shared, “Family is the most important part of a person’s life. Whenever you’re alone, your family comes to the rescue. People feel that men do all the hard work and run the house, but in reality the head of any family is always a woman.”

He also highlighted the role of men and women in household and how women do more toiling work.

He added, “For a major part of our society, men just work and come back home and rest. Women on the other hand, make the house, they run the show. And in homes where women do full-time jobs, they put extra efforts after their office work hours as they look after the entire family. Men just play the supporting character in a way.”

Meanwhile, Good Bye, which also stars Rashmika Mandana, Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati, has been produced by Ekta Kapoor. Directed by Vikas Bahl of Queen fame, Good Bye is set to arrive in cinemas on October 7.

— IANS