Support system: Lupita Nyong’o thanks friend on Instagram for helping her get through ‘hardest days’ of break-up

IANS

Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has thanked her friend Palmer Hefferan for supporting her through the ‘hardest days’ since splitting from Selema Masekela.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress revealed last month her year-long relationship had come to an end because of the ‘deception’ of her former partner, and she has now paid tribute to her friend Palmer Hefferan for the kindness, support and guidance she has provided over the last few weeks, including encouraging her to get a cat, which she named Yoyo. Sharing some photos, she wrote on Instagram, “Recently, when my life turned upside-down from heartbreak, Palmer flew in swiftly to be by my side and help me through the hardest days as I adjusted to my new reality.”

The 40-year-old actress had begun her post by reflecting on the early days of her friendship with Palmer and how she has been able to rely on her since they studied at drama school together. Nyong’o further mentioned, “I will never be able to pay her back for the kindness she has shown me…”

Lupita confirmed her break-up in an emotional post last month. She wrote, “It is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust. I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

