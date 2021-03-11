Surprise, surprise!

Manushi Chhillar, who is playing the role of Prithviraj’s beloved Princess Sanyogita opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, celebrated her birthday on Saturday (May 14). The debutant was surprised by Aditya Chopra and her director Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who gifted her a costume from the film!

Manushi reveals, “This is a really special surprise and it makes me extra happy to receive this on my birthday. I would like to thank my director for this touching gesture.” — TMS