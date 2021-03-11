Big B 'owed' KBC contestant Rs 10 since 1978

Amitabh Bachchan has finally paid off his loan with interest to a contestant from Kaun Banega Crorepati, who said that the megatsar owed him money since 1978!
Amitabh gave Rs 20 to Dhulichand Aggarwal, a professor from Durg, Chhattisgarh. The amount was given by Big B to pay off his loan of Rs 10 with interest.
After attempting the question for Rs 3, 20, 000 when the host gave him a cheque, Dhulichand said: “I am taking this cheque, but it is Rs 10 less and this is a loan on you since 1978.” Amitabh looked puzzled and asked the reason behind this. Then the contestant told the entire story about how he went to watch his blockbuster movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar in 1978 and someone pickpocketed Rs 10.
He added: “I was in college and didn’t have much money. I went to the theatre to watch the movie with just 10 rupees in my pocket. The queue was so long and there was so much mess that the police had to use force and my money was lost in the melee.” — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...