Big B 'owed' KBC contestant Rs 10 since 1978

Amitabh Bachchan has finally paid off his loan with interest to a contestant from Kaun Banega Crorepati, who said that the megatsar owed him money since 1978!

Amitabh gave Rs 20 to Dhulichand Aggarwal, a professor from Durg, Chhattisgarh. The amount was given by Big B to pay off his loan of Rs 10 with interest.

After attempting the question for Rs 3, 20, 000 when the host gave him a cheque, Dhulichand said: “I am taking this cheque, but it is Rs 10 less and this is a loan on you since 1978.” Amitabh looked puzzled and asked the reason behind this. Then the contestant told the entire story about how he went to watch his blockbuster movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar in 1978 and someone pickpocketed Rs 10.

He added: “I was in college and didn’t have much money. I went to the theatre to watch the movie with just 10 rupees in my pocket. The queue was so long and there was so much mess that the police had to use force and my money was lost in the melee.” — IANS