Sushmita Sen undergoes angioplasty after suffering a heart attack

PTI

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen on Thursday said she suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago and underwent angioplasty. The Aarya actor, who shared the health update on her official Instagram page said she was ‘ready for some life again’.

She further said the cardiologist inserted a stent in her heart during the surgery. “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona’ (Wise words by my father @sensubir).” “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back... Angioplasty done... Stent in place... and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’,” Sen, 47, wrote.

The former Miss Universe said there were a lot of people to thank for their ‘timely aid and constructive action’, something she will reserve for another social media post.

Meanwhile, industry colleagues, including Tabu, Poonam Dhillon and Sophie Choudry, sent their best wishes to the actor. “Lots of love super girl,” wrote Tabu. “Be well — you are an amazing lady! God bless you with good health always,” added Dhillon.

Sen was recently shooting for the third season of her acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya. She was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition called Addison’s disease in 2014.