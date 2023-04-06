Sushmita Sen works out with daughter Alisha and ex-bf Rohman Shawl after 36 days of angioplasty

ANI

Sushmita Sen is gradually recovering from her heart condition and embracing the daily routine at her own pace.

Taking to Instagram, the former Miss Universe dropped a workout video where she was accompanied by younger daughter Alisha and former boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita’s caption reads, “Will is the only way” #36days. Now allowed more training!!! I leave to shoot for AARYA in Jaipur shortly...and here are my loved ones, keeping me company & helping me get back in the zone!!! Kisses Alisah Shona & @rohmanshawl... I love you guys!!! #duggadugg” Sushmita suffered a cardiac arrest in February and following that she has undergone angioplasty.

Meanwhile, she completed the dubbing for Taali. The series is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant.