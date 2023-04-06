Sushmita Sen works out with daughter Alisha and ex-bf Rohman Shawl after 36 days of angioplasty

Sushmita Sen is gradually recovering from her heart condition and embracing the daily routine at her own pace.
Taking to Instagram, the former Miss Universe dropped a workout video where she was accompanied by younger daughter Alisha and former boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita’s caption reads, “Will is the only way” #36days. Now allowed more training!!! I leave to shoot for AARYA in Jaipur shortly...and here are my loved ones, keeping me company & helping me get back in the zone!!! Kisses Alisah Shona & @rohmanshawl... I love you guys!!! #duggadugg” Sushmita suffered a cardiac arrest in February and following that she has undergone angioplasty.
Meanwhile, she completed the dubbing for Taali. The series is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills
The North Korean comments come a day after the United States...
India elected to UN Statistical Commission, other key UN subsidiary bodies
In the election, South Korea win over China for the other se...
Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP
‘Corrupt have united against honest PM’
Congress leader KC Venugopal lodges police complaint against illegal cloning of his mobile number
The complaint filed by Venugopal's secretary K Sarat Chandra...