Sushmita Sen's trip to Manipur

Sushmita Sen shared photos from her trip to Manipur on Friday. The actress first shared a caption with the selfie which reads, “Planes and self(ies) I love journeys… especially the ones that arrive at belonging. #memories Enroute #sangaifestival2022 #manipur #favouritenortheast I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” It was followed with pictures from Sangai Festival, Manipur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress
Polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm
Vote for making Delhi clean, beautiful city: CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to voters
Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their fran...
Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts
Discuss Russia-Ukraine war, highlight emerging security chal...
Gujarat polling on Monday, EC flags urban apathy
Ph-2 Asks voters to turn out in large numbers