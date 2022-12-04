Sushmita Sen's trip to Manipur

Sushmita Sen shared photos from her trip to Manipur on Friday. The actress first shared a caption with the selfie which reads, “Planes and self(ies) I love journeys… especially the ones that arrive at belonging. #memories Enroute #sangaifestival2022 #manipur #favouritenortheast I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” It was followed with pictures from Sangai Festival, Manipur.