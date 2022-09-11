Darshan Kumaar will next be seen in the Kookie Gulati-directorial Dhokha - Round D Corner starring, alongside R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana and debutant Khushalii Kumar. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 23, 2022. When asked on why he chose such a suspense drama script, Darshan Kumaar said, “Usually I read each script only once and decide whether it resonates with me. But with Kookie sir’s script, I was stumped.”
The actor added, “I re-read the script because it was simply amazing to know what transpired in the lives of the characters.” — TMS
