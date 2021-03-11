Suspense, thrill, comedy--this week on OTT is all about diverse content Pachinko gets renewed for Season 2

May 5: Clark on Netflix

This fictional drama series follows the man behind the expression ‘the Stockholm syndrome’ on his life journey as he fooled all of Sweden to fall in love with him, despite being slapped with several counts of drug trafficking, attempted murder, assault, theft and dozens of bank robberies. Based on the truths and lies revealed in Clark Olofsson’s autobiography and directed by Jonas Åkerlund, the series provides a fictional take on one of the most controversial personalities in contemporary Swedish history.

May 6: Thar on Netflix

Starring Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in the lead, this film has suspense, mystery and thrill. Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, Thar also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik. The film follows Siddharth, an antique dealer’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings, he crosses paths with Siddharth.

May 6: Home Shanti on Disney+ Hotstar

The story revolves around the chaotic life of a comic Hindi newspaper columnist, his stoic retired government school vice-principal wife and their two children. It traces the journey of this middle-class family and their quest to build their dream house. Starring Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Chakori Dwivedi and Poojan Chhabra in lead, the series explores the relationship between parents and siblings.