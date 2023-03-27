Suspense thriller, teenage drama and comedy, here are the top new web releases for the week

March 31: Gaslight on Disney+Hotstar

This is a classic whodunit! The thriller is directed by Pavan Kirpalani. It is headlined by Sara Ali Khan along with Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Rahul Dev and Akshay Oberoi.

March 31: United Kacche on ZEE5

Directed by Manav Shah, this eight episodic web series is the story of Tejinder ‘Tango’ Gill (played by Sunil Grover) from Punjab, who aspires to migrate to a foreign country. He somehow manages to arrange for a tourist visa for the UK and takes off without planning much.

March 31: The Power on Prime Video

This series is based on British author Naomi Alderman’s award-winning novel. It features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe. The first three episodes will premiere on March 31, with new episodes available each Friday, leading up to the season finale on May 12.

March 31: Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix

Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend, the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar), on his private island. But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped.

March 31: Prom Pact on Disney+ Hotstar

It’s the height of prom season and Mandy Yang and her best friend Ben are surrounded by over-the-top ‘80s-themed “promposals.”