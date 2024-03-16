Sustainable, sensible: Dia Mirza exudes elegance as she turns showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week

ANI

Dia Mirza took to the ramp for Inca India on Day 2 of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week for Sustainable Fashion Day. She walked the ramp dressed in an all-black costume from their latest collection, ‘Love is a Verb’.

Kalki Koechlin

Mirza paired her ensemble with a bold necklace studded with old pieces of watches. Dia shared, “Amit Hansraj is an ardent lover of craft, legacy and history.

Kiran Rao

He collected old watch pieces and transformed them into neckpieces. This is what sustainability is all about.” Bollywood film producer Kiran Rao and actress actress Kalki Koechlin also walked the ramp during the event.