Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ dies at 76

Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show Three’s Company, and who became an entrepreneur and New York Times best-selling author, has died. She was 76. Somers had breast cancer for over 23 years and died on Sunday morning, her family said. Her family gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16. — AP
