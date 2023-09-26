Swara Bhasker is mom now

Tribune News Service

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad have announced the arrival of their greatest blessing — a baby girl born on September 23.

They’ve named her Raabiya, after the Sufi mystic Rabia Basri. The name also means spring and queen.

The new parents have expressed their gratitude for the support and love they’ve received, and look forward to this life changing journey of parenthood together.

The couple got married in February this year.