SwaraBhasker channels ‘Telugu brides’ at her wedding celebration

Swara Bhasker is set to tie the knot with Fahad Ahmad in a traditional ceremony soon. Over the weekend, the couple had their haldi and mehendi ceremonies. And on Monday (March 13), they hosted the sangeet ceremony, which was a Carnatic music night. Swara looked ethereal in a red banarsi saree and traditional jewellery for the night. Reposting a picture on her Instagram Story, the actress wrote, “Channelling Telugu Brides.”

The decor for the night was done in a traditional South Indian way with marigold and white flowers. Swara also shared a video of Carnatic vocalist Sudha Raghuraman performing on stage, and wrote, “The amazing @sudharaghuraman20 making our wedding celebrations magical #SwaadAnusaar.” The couple will now host a Qawwali night on March 15, followed by a reception on March 16. —TMS