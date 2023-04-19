Sylvester Stallone to star in action comedy 'Never Too Old to Die'

ANI

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone is all set to star in the upcoming action comedy Never Too Old to Die. It will be produced by Stallone and Braden Aftergood for Balboa Productions. The plot revolves around a mysterious murder within a retirement home for spies, which sparks a Cold War hero’s personal mission to find the assassin living among them.

The director of the project is still not finalised. This will be the first project falling under Stallone and Balboa’s multi-year, first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Meanwhile, Stallone was recently seen in Prime Video’s superhero film Samaritan and can currently be seen as New York mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi in the acclaimed crime drama series Tulsa King from creator Taylor Sheridan. He will also be seen reprising the role of Ravager Captain Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, which is set to hit theatres on May 5 this year.

Apart from that, he will also appear alongside his family in the docu-series The Family Stallone, launching on Paramount+ on May 17, and will also return for the newest installment of the hit action franchise The Expendables.