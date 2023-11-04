T-shirt trick: Charlize Theron reveals how Taylor Swift helped her become a ‘hero’ to her kids

IANS

Hollywood star Charlize Theron became a ‘hero’ to her daughter when she bought her a rare Taylor Swift t-shirt. The actress has adopted children Jackson, 11, and seven-year-old August, and revealed that her eldest was thinking she is ‘uncool’ but was able to go up in her estimations by tracking down a one-of-a-kind t-shirt featuring country superstar Taylor.

She said, “My oldest is now getting into that teenage phase of ‘Mom’s not cool anymore,’ so when I have little moments like that where I buy her the Taylor Swift T-shirt that nobody can get, that’s when I’m like a hero.”

The Academy Award-winning star also added that when it comes to her children, she wants to keep them ‘safe and informed’ about what is going on in the world amid the horrors of the Israel-Hamas conflict, but is restricting how much she tells them because she feels as if kids see ‘too much’ these days and wants them to be able to enjoy life.