Taapsee Pannu has marked an incredible 10 years in the film industry. Her journey from a newcomer in Chashme Baddoor to a leading actress now has been awe-inspiring. Her great acting skills and choice of films have made her the go-to actress in the industry. With every film, she is trying to improve her craft.
Taapsee will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film will be released on Christmas 2023. The sequel to her successful digital release Haseen Dillruba, titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, will also release later this year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’
The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...
11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai
Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...
2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel
Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR
9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions
Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...