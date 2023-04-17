Taapsee Pannu has marked an incredible 10 years in the film industry. Her journey from a newcomer in Chashme Baddoor to a leading actress now has been awe-inspiring. Her great acting skills and choice of films have made her the go-to actress in the industry. With every film, she is trying to improve her craft.

Taapsee will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film will be released on Christmas 2023. The sequel to her successful digital release Haseen Dillruba, titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, will also release later this year.