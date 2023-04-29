Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa to premiere on silver screen

& Pictures will host the television premiere of Anurag Kashyap’s mystery thriller Dobaaraa on April 29 at 9pm. The movie features Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Rahul Bhat, Nassar and Saswata Chatterjee, among others. Dobaaraa is an adaptation of the 2018 Oriol Paulo Spanish film Mirage.

Talking about the film, Taapsee said, “I have been a huge fan of Spanish filmmaker Oriol Paulo’s work. When I read the script of the original film, I was intrigued by the idea of time travel and a parallel universe. I took the script to Anurag Kashyap, and he decided to direct the film. The film is a murder mystery with time travel. I hope the audience enjoys the film as much as we did in making it.”

Anurag said, “The film presents a fresh perspective on the sci-fi thriller genre. I am excited for the audience to experience the world of Dobaaraa.”

Talking about the world television premiere, Pavail Gulati said, “I always wanted to work with Anurag Kashyap, and I couldn’t have asked for a better film than Dobaaraa. The film is an edgy time-travel thriller that will take the audience on a rollercoaster ride with unexpected thrills.”

Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the film, said, “When Dobaaraa came to me, I was fascinated by the idea of time travel and a murder mystery. Working with Anurag and Taapsee was an enriching experience, as both of them pushed their boundaries.”