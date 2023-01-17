Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sunil Holkar passes away

Popular actor Sunil Holkar passed away on January 13. He was 40 and was battling liver cirrhosis for a long time. He also worked in theatre. The late actor also featured in Marathi films such as Mandali Tumchyasathi Kay Pan, Lau Ka Laath, Sagla Karun Bhagle and so on. He was last seen in a National Award-winning Marathi film, titled Goshth Eka Paithanichi.

In television world, he rose to fame after his stint in the longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Sunil’s untimely demise has shocked many celebs from the industry.

The actor knew about his deteriorating health and asked his friend to share a message on his WhatsApp status saying goodbye to everyone. His last WhatsApp status written in Marathi translates to, “Friends, this is my last message for everyone. This friend of yours has left for the heavenly abode. If I have ever said something wrong or made any mistakes, please forgive me. Goodbye. I had asked my friend to post this on my behalf.”