Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrates 15 years on Sony Sab

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrated its 15th anniversary on July 28. Launched in 2008 on Sony SAB, it is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television.

Produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is based on the late Gujarati columnist and writer Taarak Mehta’s Duniya Ne Undha Chashma. On its 15th anniversary, the entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah expressed their gratitude to the viewers for their support and promised to continue spreading laughter and positivity in the years to come.