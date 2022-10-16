Taaruk Raina is back on screen with the second season of Mismatched, which was released on October 14. A tete-a-tete with him…

What attracted you towards acting?

Anything to do with performing in front of the camera and audience excites me. Camera captures everything, so you have to get into the nitty-gritty of your role. I also love the idea of dressing up for a living!

What kind of validation have you got from your parents?

They took a while to get used to what I was doing. My first five years in Mumbai were challenging, but they stood by me.

You are a singer as well; when did you start singing?

Since my childhood, but I have never learnt singing. I am self-taught. Creating music is my passion. I just need some extra time for that. I am working on independent music.

What can we expect from the second season of Mismatched?

A lot from every single character in the series! When you are going through a difficult phase in your life, you are kind of guarded. My character goes through that phase.

We hear that you also sang in the second season. Is it true?

Yes, I have composed, written and sung the song Kho Gaye. I am thankful that my director Akarsh Khurana reposed trust in me.

Do you consider yourself a director’s actor?

I always offer variation to my director. I take permission to do that. But I always listen to the director first.

Whom do you look up to in your professional life?

I try to observe everyone in my daily life. That motivates me a lot. Among icons, I like Ranveer Singh and Justin Timberlake.

What is your process of updating yourself in your craft?

I constantly keep watching stuff. I want to know the process behind music and acting. Whenever I need any technical help, I reach out to people who know the craft. I never shy away from asking for help.

How do you see your life in next 10 years?

Living in mountains, enjoying my time with my family and pets. Life is not only about your job, but also how you want to spend it.