 Tahir Raj Bhasin is happy with the success of his show Sultan Of Delhi : The Tribune India

  • Lifestyle
  • Tahir Raj Bhasin is happy with the success of his show Sultan Of Delhi

Tahir Raj Bhasin is happy with the success of his show Sultan Of Delhi

Tahir Raj Bhasin is happy with the success of his show Sultan Of Delhi


Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin’s show Sultan Of Delhi on Disney+Hotstar has made a significant mark on the streaming scene and he is in a happy space.

Says Tahir, “It feels amazing to deliver another hit. In fact, it feels surreal to give four hits in a row! Over the weekend, the makers hosted a success party and I was pretty overwhelmed looking back at the successful run that I have had over the past two years. Hits always mean reaching out to more audiences and producers, which means there could be more exciting work coming my way. So, I’m in a really good spot now and want to extend my hit run with clutter-breaking projects.”

About the series, he adds, “I am truly humbled by all the love that Sultan Of Delhi has been receiving. Even when the entire nation is hooked on to the Cricket World Cup, it feels amazing that they are also watching Sultan Of Delhi. It feels incredible.” 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

5
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

6
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

9
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

10
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron’s board approves sale

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...

ICC World Cup: Pakistan make 270 all out against South Africa

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...


Cities

View All