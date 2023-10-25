Tahir Raj Bhasin is happy with the success of his show Sultan Of Delhi

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin’s show Sultan Of Delhi on Disney+Hotstar has made a significant mark on the streaming scene and he is in a happy space.
Says Tahir, “It feels amazing to deliver another hit. In fact, it feels surreal to give four hits in a row! Over the weekend, the makers hosted a success party and I was pretty overwhelmed looking back at the successful run that I have had over the past two years. Hits always mean reaching out to more audiences and producers, which means there could be more exciting work coming my way. So, I’m in a really good spot now and want to extend my hit run with clutter-breaking projects.”
About the series, he adds, “I am truly humbled by all the love that Sultan Of Delhi has been receiving. Even when the entire nation is hooked on to the Cricket World Cup, it feels amazing that they are also watching Sultan Of Delhi. It feels incredible.”
