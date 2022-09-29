Tajik singer Abdu Rozik is the first confirmed contestant of 'Bigg Boss 16'

One of the longest-running reality shows, Colors’ Bigg Boss will be back with Season 16 on October 1. Until now, Bigg Boss has essayed the role of a taskmaster, supporter, philosopher and ultimate entertainer. For the first time, the master of the house will be stepping into the game, in a never-seen-before avatar, and challenge the contestants with a playbook of 15 seasons. The 16th season will crack another big first with an Interactive India episode, through which the viewers will get an opportunity to engage and connect with housemates every week.

Salman Khan will be seen as the host of the show once more. The new season was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday (September 27). Making a grand entry amidst acrobatic performers, Salman mesmerised the audience with his signature wit and charm. He even proved the speculations right, as he introduced Tajik singer Abdu Rozik as the first official contestant of Bigg Boss 16. Along with it, he even confirmed that the Tajikian was also a part of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is the world record holder for being the smallest singer in the world. Aged 18 currently, he rose to fame for his unique way of singing Tajik rap songs.